Get a Look at the Real World of The Lion King in New Nature Series Narrated by Lupita Nyong'o

You’ve never seen the circle of life quite like this.

While we are used to watching fictional representations of the wild, filled with talking animals, Discovery Channel’s new nature documentary series is all real — and drama-packed.

Serengeti is a six-part series that will take viewers into the plains of Tanzania to see what it is like to live as lion, zebra, baboon and cheetah, in a habitat that is relatively untouched by humans. Animal lovers will meet creatures like Kali, a lioness struggling to raise her cubs on her own, and Tembo, a young male elephant trying to figure out adulthood.

The new Discovery show was created and produced by Emmy-winner Simon Fuller and directed and produced by Emmy-winning wildlife filmmaker John Downer. Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o narrates the stunning series.

Get a sneak peek at the all the drama you can expect from Serengeti in the clip above.

Tune in to the premiere of Serengeti on Sunday, August 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Discovery Channel. The series will also be available on Discovery Go.