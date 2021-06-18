The docu-series follows the lives of wild animals in Tanzania — and promises plenty of drama

Wild Animals Reign in Discovery's Upcoming Serengeti II: Get a Dramatic First Look

Brace yourselves: things are about to get wild.

Discovery Channel is back with Serengeti II, a follow-up to 2019's popular docu-series that explores the dramatic day-to-day happenings of animals living in Tanzania's Serengeti. And PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek above.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Just like last time, the series is narrated by Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o; in the chilling teaser, set to an ethereal version of Muse's "Uprising," the actress promises stories of mothers, babies, families, love and compassion - before the clouds roll in, predators come out and tales of betrayal, chaos and jealousy are spun. (Don't worry too much, though; by the end, there are depictions of hope and life.)

The series - created by American Idol's Simon Fuller and produced by Emmy-winning wildlife filmmaker John Downery - follows some of the animals that gained fan followings last time around, including Kali the lioness and her brood and elephant matriarch Nalla.