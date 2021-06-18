Wild Animals Reign in Discovery's Upcoming Serengeti II: Get a Dramatic First Look
The docu-series follows the lives of wild animals in Tanzania — and promises plenty of drama
Brace yourselves: things are about to get wild.
Discovery Channel is back with Serengeti II, a follow-up to 2019's popular docu-series that explores the dramatic day-to-day happenings of animals living in Tanzania's Serengeti. And PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek above.
Just like last time, the series is narrated by Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o; in the chilling teaser, set to an ethereal version of Muse's "Uprising," the actress promises stories of mothers, babies, families, love and compassion - before the clouds roll in, predators come out and tales of betrayal, chaos and jealousy are spun. (Don't worry too much, though; by the end, there are depictions of hope and life.)
The series - created by American Idol's Simon Fuller and produced by Emmy-winning wildlife filmmaker John Downery - follows some of the animals that gained fan followings last time around, including Kali the lioness and her brood and elephant matriarch Nalla.
Serengeti II premieres Sunday, July 18, at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel. All six episodes will also be available on discovery+ starting July 18.
- Olivia Rodrigo 'Tries to Integrate' Her 'Personal Experiences' When She Writes for HSMTMTS
- Inside Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson's 'Cozy' First House: 'I Absolutely Fell in Love'
- Wild Animals Reign in Discovery's Upcoming Serengeti II: Get a Dramatic First Look
- A TikTok Influencer Poked Fun at Country Music - So George Birge Wrote a Song That May Make Them Stars