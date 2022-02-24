The dwarf snub-nosed opossum suffers from osteoporosis and scoliosis, but received help in the form of a custom wheelchair from Walkin' Pets

Disabled Opossum Named Kewpie Is Learning to Walk Again Thanks to a Custom Wheelchair

An opossum in Kentucky named Kewpie is relearning how to walk thanks to a new custom wheelchair.

A full-time resident of the Wilderness Trail Wildlife Center in London, KY, Kewpie experienced trauma early in life when he was attacked by a cat and chased up a tree.

When he was found by Wilderness Trail founder Tonya Poindexter as a baby, he was missing an eye and severely anemic. A snub-nosed opossum, Kewpie also suffers from dwarfism, osteoporosis, and scoliosis, with a shorter left hind leg, making it increasingly difficult for him to walk.

Now one and a half years old, Kewpie is already approaching his senior years but has received help in the form of a custom wheelchair from animal mobility specialists Walkin' Pets, as seen in a release from the organization.

New Hampshire-based Walkin' Pets had never built a wheelchair for an opossum before and offered to donate the tiny custom-made cart. Opossums are low to the ground, so the first-ever Walkin' Wheels opossum wheelchair had to take that into account.

The cart provides Kewpie with the support he needs to stand up and walk on his own, the release stated.

"Kewpie is still learning how his new wheels work for him," Poindexter said in the release. "He seems to be figuring out it's easier than dragging himself across the floor, and he's a 'Mr. Independent' so holding him and carrying him is alright to him a little, but he likes to go on his own adventures."

"He still has a lot to figure out about his new transportation, but he seems to already be getting the hang of it," she added. "He knows that he can get to places much faster and without as much effort."

Poindexter also said that with his new wheelchair, Kewpie "has his dignity again, he's still learning, but he's so happy!"

Kewpie is so loving and gentle, Poindexter even made him an ambassador at her center to help educate adult and kid visitors, according to the Walkin' Pets site.

"People adore him. I made him my USDA ambassador for my educational presentations because he's so loving," she said.

As an ambassador, Kewpie helps teach visitors to Wilderness Trail about the importance of the Virginia Opossum, the only native marsupial to North America.