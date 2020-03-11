Mini Horse Named Teaspoon, Left Disabled from Snake Bite, Walks Again Thanks to Wheelchair

Teaspoon the mini horse has overcome buckets of adversity in the mere five months she has been alive.

According to Walkin’ Pets by HandicappedPets.com, a leading provider of pet mobility equipment, when Teaspoon was even younger than she is now, she was bitten by a venomous snake on the back of her hoof.

This incident left Teaspoon disabled. Because of the snake bite, the mini horse’s back leg has become necrotic and will need to be amputated. After this diagnosis, Teaspoon’s former owners realized they wouldn’t be able to provide the animal with the extra care she will need following the operation.

The owners reached out to Panda Paws Rescue, who agreed to help out the mini horse. Panda Paws tapped the New Jersey-based farm animal rescue Goats of Anarchy for additional help. The two rescues worked together to carefully drive Teaspoon from Louisana to her new home at Goats of Anarchy, which is focused on caring for special needs farm animals.

Walkin’ Pets heard about Teaspoon’s eventful five months and wanted to help too. They built and donated a full-support Walkin’ Wheels wheelchair, the first-ever built for a horse, for Teaspoon using a wheelchair frame donated by Panda Paws.

Teaspoon has already gone on a few practice walks on the new wheels and took to it right away, according to Walkin’ Pets. This early familiarity with the wheelchair will help Teaspoon get around with ease after she gets her back leg amputated this month.

The wheelchair will allow Teaspoon to maintain her mobility while she heals and prepares for a prosthetic limb.

Thanks to the heaping tablespoons of love Teaspoon has received on her journey so far, all of her supporters are confident that this little horse is strutting into a big future.