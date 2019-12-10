Disabled Foster Dog's Wheelchair Stolen During Car Theft in Los Angeles

Image zoom Violet The Amazing Violet/ Instagram

One Los Angeles pup is in need of some help after her wheelchair was stolen in a car theft.

Camp Cocker Rescue — an animal rescue specializing in Cocker Spaniels — is asking for support after a car belonging to a rescue’s foster mom was stolen, and with it, all of the Cocker Spaniel’s disability supplies.

The little pup, named Violet, had a custom wheelchair, as well as special boots to protect her feet when they drag on the ground, among other items.

“Violet’s foster mom’s car was stolen a few days ago, along with ALL of Violet’s supplies!” the rescue wrote on Facebook on Sunday. “Her wheelchair, special boots, car seat, backpack, etc. EVERYTHING Violet needs for her daily routine, so that she can continue to live a happy life.”

She was first saved by Camp Cocker Rescue, who found her permanent foster home as part of their Forever Foster Home Program, an initiative the rescue sponsors all of the pup’s expenses.

“Violet is one of the ‘perfectly imperfect’ doggies that Camp Cocker Rescue saved from the Baldwin Park/Los Angeles county animal shelter, but she never found an adopter…because of her round the clock nursing care that she needs,” the rescue wrote on Facebook. “We got super DUPER lucky to have found Violet a permanent foster home and Violet became a part of our Forever Foster Home Program (where we sponsor her expenses for life).”

Due to the theft, the rescue has had to reorder Violet’s supplies and is asking for any donations to help with the new costs. Staff suggests that anyone willing to help donate at Violet’s donor link, or purchase “Violet notecards which feature Violet spreading her messages of positivity around the world.”

“Thank you for rallying around Violet and supporting her and her foster mom while they deal with everything!” staff wrote. “This is not easy for them, but we love our village and we are grateful for the support you are giving them!”