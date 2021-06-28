The Travel-Friendly Dog Crate with a 25,000-Person Waitlist Is Finally Back in Stock
For dog parents, safety and comfort are always top priorities. Now that it's officially summer, many dog owners are preparing to travel with their dogs and if you're one of them, you're likely looking for a safe, reliable crate. The Diggs Revol Dog Crate from Amazon has become such a big hit that it garnered a waitlist of 25,000 people.
According to shoppers, the Diggs crate is incredibly versatile. While it's marketed for traveling, it could be your dog's crate at home too. It's a great way to ensure your dog is safe when you have to step out, and can fit a bed or pad and toys inside as well. You don't have to worry about a complicated assembly process, because the crate is easily collapsible and foldable for bringing it wherever you have to go. Plus, it also includes a set of wheels for even easier traveling.
Like most dog crates, it has a removable tray that's easy to clean, and keeps your dog from touching the ground underneath the crate. The aluminum and plastic design of the crate is made to prevent any harmful pinching or pricking that can easily happen with metal crates.
The secure latch also ensures that your dog won't be able to sneak out of the crate, and the aluminum and plastic design is made to prevent any harmful pinching or pricking. It also features a sliding side door that can be kept open for dogs to freely enter and exit the crate when they no longer need to be contained. Thanks to the diamond mesh design, you'll have full visibility on your dog at all times and you can even feed them a treat from the outside.
Buy It! Diggs Revol Dog Crate, $245; amazon.com
It's important to keep in mind that the crate is ideal for smaller dogs and puppies. There's also a puppy divider included with the crate which grows with them from when they're a puppy to when they're fully grown.
With a waitlist so large, there's no doubt that customers absolutely love the crate. "My favorite feature is the door latch. It is so easy to open and close one-handed. I don't plan to collapse it often but it's nice that it does collapse if I ever do want to take it anywhere with us," one shared.
"The crate is top notch and the materials that are used to make it are high quality which should appease those on the fence regarding its price tag. Unlike the other crates on the market, the Diggs Revol provides us with the satisfaction of knowing that our dog will be safe and secure in it while we're away running errands or at work. It's so easy to set up and even easier to fold it to travel with," explained another.
Shop the top-rated dog crate on Amazon for under $300 right now.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- The Travel-Friendly Dog Crate with a 25,000-Person Waitlist Is Finally Back in Stock
- Target's Latest Home Collaboration Is Bohemian Inspired - and Most Pieces are Under $30
- Hailey Bieber, Chrissy Teigen, and Kylie Jenner Love This Maxi Dress - and We Found a $28 Lookalike on Amazon
- The Frigidaire Air Conditioner That 'Cools a Room in 10 Minutes' Is on Sale at Amazon