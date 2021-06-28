The Travel-Friendly Dog Crate with a 25,000-Person Waitlist Is Finally Back in Stock

According to shoppers, the Diggs crate is incredibly versatile. While it's marketed for traveling, it could be your dog's crate at home too. It's a great way to ensure your dog is safe when you have to step out, and can fit a bed or pad and toys inside as well. You don't have to worry about a complicated assembly process, because the crate is easily collapsible and foldable for bringing it wherever you have to go. Plus, it also includes a set of wheels for even easier traveling.