Puppies Actually Love This Tool That's 'Great for Crate-Training and Teething,' According to Pet Parents

Taking care of a puppy can be like having a newborn. Be it for scratches or for snacks, puppies constantly demand attention from their humans, and training them to stay comfortable in their crates or to use a pee pad can almost become a full-time occupation. Like any job, the key to doing it well is to have the right tools - and when it comes to familiarizing puppies with their crates, Amazon reviewers trust The Groov, a training aid that's ″great for crate-training and teething″ to get the process right.