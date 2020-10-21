Missouri Zoo Welcomes 'Thriving' Trio of Cheetah Cubs — See Their Precious Newborn Pics!

A 5-year-old cheetah named Babs gave birth to three cubs — two males and one female — earlier this month

These cheetah triplets are thriving!

The Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield, Missouri, welcomed three cheetah cubs on Thursday, Oct. 1, the zoo proudly announced on Wednesday. A Dickerson Park veterinarian, Dr. Stephanie Zec, delivered the baby animals into the world via c-section with help from the on-staff animal care team.

Mom cheetah Babs, who's 5 years old, was "bred based on breeding recommendations by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums Species Survival Plan," the zoo explained, adding that the goal of the effort is to "maintain a robust genetic pool, especially for endangered animals such as cheetahs."

According to the birth announcement, Babs had a closely-monitored pregnancy and wasn't showing any noticeable signs of labor late into her term, prompting caregivers to pursue a c-section.

"For her safety, and the safety of the cubs, the decision was made to perform a C-section," said the zoo. "The cubs — two boys and a girl — are thriving and being cared for by zoo staff, which includes around-the-clock bottle feedings every three hours."

The care team added that the cubs will "continue to be hand-raised until further direction from the Cheetah SSP." They are not currently on exhibit at the zoo.

