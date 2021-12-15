Poppie the dog has Cerebellar Hypoplasia, a neurological condition that affects her mobility, but doesn't cause the pet any pain

Disabled Dog Saved an Hour Before Euthanasia Deadline Is Thriving with Wheelchair and New Home

A disabled dog that was due to be put down was saved an hour before the deadline and now lives a happy life with her adoptive family, who got the canine a custom wheelchair.

Poppie, a German shepherd/Chow Chow mix, suffers from Cerebellar Hypoplasia (CH), which means her cerebellum is underdeveloped, a condition that affects her mobility.

CH affects coordination, balance, and motor skills but causes Poppie no pain.

Poppie has been in and out of shelters all her life as no one wanted to care for the pooch due to her condition and apparent aggression.

Recently she was surrendered to a California shelter and scheduled to be put down.

Diane Ewert, who had ties to a local dog rescue in Kingsburg, California, was alerted to Poppie's case by a friend and showed up at the shelter to save the pup, arriving within an hour of the dog's euthanasia time.

"I received a message on Facebook from a high school friend of mine letting me know that Poppie was about to be euthanized at the shelter," Ewert told SWNS.

Dog Saved from Euthanasia Credit: SWNS

"My friend reached out to me and explained the situation. I went to the local rescue that I work with and had them tag her, which basically means that the rescue is taking responsibility for the dog," the animal lover added.

When Ewert went to pick up Poppie, the dog greeted her by excitedly bursting through the shelter doors.

"I had never met Poppie, and the first time I saw her was when she wobbled out the door to me in the shelter," Ewert said of her first introduction to Poppie. "I soon discovered how reactive she was. She sounded extremely aggressive.

"Eventually, I did take her home, and one by one introduced her to my dogs, and it was immediate to me that everyone had misunderstood Poppie," she added. "Everybody labeled her as aggressive but, she just wanted to be loved and just wanted to be near the thing that she was being so reactive to. This was a huge relief to me."

Dog Saved from Euthanasia Credit: SWNS

Diane worked hard to find her forever home and found Poppie the perfect family in Christina Powell and her fiancé Garret, from Alberta, Canada.

"I set up her own Gmail and eventually got an email from Christina and Garret. I was in tears reading their email. It was almost too good to be true, but at the same time, I knew they were Poppie's forever home," Ewert said of how the dog's adoption process began. "I cannot believe how lucky I was to be a part of this journey for her. This is a foster story that I will never forget."

The couple renamed Poppie to Timber, and she now lives a happy life complete with doggy sibling Kona and a custom-built wheelchair adorned with Christmas decorations.

Dog Saved from Euthanasia Credit: SWNS

"Timber is an absolute ray of sunshine. She approaches every task with an 'I can' mentality, and if something does not go the way she planned, she brushes it off and finds another way," Powell said.

"Her life and care are very similar to that of a neurotypical pup. She requires no medications or ongoing vet treatment. Our goal is to provide education and advocacy so that more dogs like Timber find forever families," she added.