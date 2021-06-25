"Right now, I'm calling it a good moos. A little good moos when there's so much stuff that isn't good news," Diane Warren said of working to move the runaway cow to an animal sanctuary

Songwriter Diane Warren Finds Home for Cow That Escaped Slaughterhouse: 'I Had to Do Something'

Diane Warren to the rescue!

On Thursday, the 64-year-old songwriter rescued a cow that escaped from a Southern California slaughterhouse earlier this week and managed to stay on the lam for several hours.

The Grammy award winner contacted the city of Pico Rivera and arranged to have the cow sent to Farm Sanctuary - a nonprofit animal welfare organization with a location in Acton, California - Warren and city manager Steve Carmona told the Associated Press.

"Cows are very smart, empathetic animals. I mean, they knew there was a door open," Warren told the outlet about learning of the cows' slaughterhouse escape. "This morning, I woke up, and I saw there was one cow that hadn't been caught yet - and they're trying to catch her and getting close to her. I saw her crying out, and I couldn't unsee that."

Warren added that she felt she needed to help the animal because she has a farm animal rescue in Malibu. "This isn't my first cow I've saved," she told the AP. "But this feels like a special cow. Because this was that one. So it's almost like she represents all cows wanting to be free."

Cows Stampede Through Pico Rivera Neighborhood, At Least 1 Person Injured Credit: CBS Los Angeles/Youtube

Around 7:36 p.m. local time on Tuesday, about 40 cows descended on Pico Rivera, having escaped a nearby meatpacking facility where "a gate was accidentally left opened," according to a press release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The Sheriff's Department Mounted Enforcement Detail was called to the scene to help round up the animals and bring them back to the meat packing facility, located about one mile away.

As the cows continued to roam, one charged at a family of four, knocking them to the ground, according to the department's release. A sheriff's deputy then shot and killed the animal. The family was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Thirty-eight of the remaining cows were safely captured shortly after escaping, the department's release added, leaving one cow on the loose.

Per the AP, city manager Carmona said the area's City Council permitted him to discuss with the slaughterhouse owner what to do with the remaining cow once the animal was caught and after Warren became involved.

The transfer to the sanctuary, however, depended on a state agriculture health check, the outlet reported.

Earlier in the week, when the cows initially broke free, Warren tweeted, "This breaks my f------ heart. These poor babies escaping for their lives. They know their fate. How cruel human beings are."

Eventually, the state cleared the cow that captured Warren's attention, and the animal was sent to Farm Sanctuary. The songwriter posted on social media after the successful rescue writing, "I had to do something," alongside what appears to be a screenshot of an email statement announcing that she and local activist Simone Reyes were responsible for the animal's "happy ending."