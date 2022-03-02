This Muddy Paw Cleaner Went Viral on TikTok Last Spring, and It's Just $21 at Amazon Right Now

A video by @melissametrano went viral last year for showing off the MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Washer, racking up more than one million likes. Plus, it's super easy to use; all you have to do is fill it with warm water, place your dog's paw inside, scrub, and twist. The small silicone bristles do all the dirty work for you and you don't have to worry about water splashing everywhere. Once you're finished cleaning the first paw, simply dry it off with a towel and continue on to the others.