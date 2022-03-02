This Muddy Paw Cleaner Went Viral on TikTok Last Spring, and It's Just $21 at Amazon Right Now
As a pet owner, you know that when the snow starts to melt and snowfall turns into spring showers, it's inevitable that you'll have muddy paws tracking through your house. Instead of spending several minutes wiping their paws with a towel or giving them a quick bath, TikTok users discovered a $21 gadget on Amazon that cleans the mud off paws in seconds.
A video by @melissametrano went viral last year for showing off the MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Washer, racking up more than one million likes. Plus, it's super easy to use; all you have to do is fill it with warm water, place your dog's paw inside, scrub, and twist. The small silicone bristles do all the dirty work for you and you don't have to worry about water splashing everywhere. Once you're finished cleaning the first paw, simply dry it off with a towel and continue on to the others.
The MudBuster is available in small, medium, and large sizes to accommodate every breed no matter how big or small their paws are. You also have the option of ordering the device with a lid, which is useful for cleaning muddy paws on the go. The tumbler, retainer ring, and bristles come apart and are dishwasher safe, which makes the gadget easy to clean, too.
The dog paw cleaner continues to circulate on TikTok with several viral videos and it's an Amazon best-seller that's currently on sale for just $21. As warm weather becomes more frequent, it's only a matter of time before the gadget is a must-have for dog owners, so consider adding one to your cart before they sell out.
Buy It! Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Washer, $20.98 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com
One Amazon shopper who called it the "best thing ever" also wrote that the MudBuster "works like a charm" for their doodles and terrier-schnauzer mix that love to dig, but don't like their paws touched. Another five-star reviewer said it's "worth every penny" and posted a video of how quick and easy it is to use, even on paws with caked-on dirt.
Don't hesitate to add the highly rated dog paw cleaner to your Amazon cart to ensure you have one before spring is officially here. By then, it might be selling out and if you order right now with a Prime membership, it can arrive as soon as tomorrow.
