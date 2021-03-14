The TikTok-Famous Pet Cleaner That’s a ‘Game-Changer for Muddy Paws’ Is Up to 40% Off on Amazon

Getting ready to go to the park with your dog requires a few steps: Grab the comfortable harness, a sack of treats, and a tote bag overflowing with tennis balls. But once you've finished up at the dog run, it's likely you'll have a particular problem on your hands: dirty paws. Instead of grabbing paper towels and attempting to brush off all that mud and dirt, all you've got to do is pull out this beloved and utilitarian portable dog paw cleaner. The Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw cleaner has been making waves on TikTok, and pet owners adore this easy remedy for dirty paws.
To use the cleaner, just add a little water to the cup, insert the muddy paw, and twist. The gentle silicone bristles help remove any dirt and grime from your dog's paws, while keeping the mess in the cup — and not in the house. The MudBuster comes in three sizes, for small to large dogs, but even the biggest size is comparable to a traditional water bottle. The slim shape can be tucked into a bag or water bottle holder for trips to the park and hiking expeditions, or it can simply be stored by the back door.
Buy It! Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner, Large, $18.52 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
TikTok users are hardly the only ones to become fans of the MudBuster. It's also picked up more than 17,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and shoppers say that it's a "game-changer for muddy paws," and "the greatest invention for pets ever."
"A perfect solution for big, muddy dogs," one five-star shopper says. "I have an Italian mastiff and a backyard that gets really muddy any time it rains. Her big paws can contain a seemingly impossible amount of filth between her toes and under her claws. This thing really does work. It gets all the chunks out of her feet in just a few dips on each paw. I'd say her feet come out 96 percent clean after using it. It's the best!"
Buy It! Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner, Small, $14.99; amazon.com
"As the name implies, it really does bust up mud!" another shopper says. "We have three Siberian huskies, and those who are in the know can confirm how much huskies like to dig holes. Today my boy Tai had mud packed in his front paws from digging for voles. In less than 30 seconds per paw, the MudBuster had removed the caked mud from Tai's front paws without any soap, just warm water. I thought the MudBuster would work to a degree, but I didn't expect it to work as well as it did. No more mud-caked towels to throw in the washer!"
The MudBuster is available in a number of colors, including pink, blue, green, and purple, and some of the sizes are currently up to 40 percent off. Shop the Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner on Amazon and get rid of muddy paws once and for all.
Buy It! Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner, Medium $12.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
