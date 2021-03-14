The TikTok-Famous Pet Cleaner That’s a ‘Game-Changer for Muddy Paws’ Is Up to 40% Off on Amazon

"As the name implies, it really does bust up mud!" another shopper says. "We have three Siberian huskies, and those who are in the know can confirm how much huskies like to dig holes. Today my boy Tai had mud packed in his front paws from digging for voles. In less than 30 seconds per paw, the MudBuster had removed the caked mud from Tai's front paws without any soap, just warm water. I thought the MudBuster would work to a degree, but I didn't expect it to work as well as it did. No more mud-caked towels to throw in the washer!"