The Puppy Paw Cleaner That ‘Works Like a Charm’ Is on Sale at Amazon

The best part of any dog’s summer is running around lush fields and sandy beaches under the sun, but for pet parents, these fun activities can be a major headache. Dog owners usually have to wash and wipe their pup’s paws down thoroughly before going in the house or car to avoid getting sand and dirt everywhere. But instead of using tons of paper towels and water to clean up their four-legged friends, pet owners on Amazon have found an incredible solution that “cuts cleaning time in half.”