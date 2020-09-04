The Puppy Paw Cleaner That ‘Works Like a Charm’ Is on Sale at Amazon
The best part of any dog’s summer is running around lush fields and sandy beaches under the sun, but for pet parents, these fun activities can be a major headache. Dog owners usually have to wash and wipe their pup’s paws down thoroughly before going in the house or car to avoid getting sand and dirt everywhere. But instead of using tons of paper towels and water to clean up their four-legged friends, pet owners on Amazon have found an incredible solution that “cuts cleaning time in half.”
The Dexas MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Washer cleans up dogs’ paws in a flash, and more than 2,200 reviewers have given it a perfect five-star rating, calling it “an amazing product” that “works like a charm.” The best news, though? The MudBuster is currently on sale, with certain sizes available for as little as $10.
And using this handy gadget couldn’t be any easier: Just add some water, then insert your pup’s paws into the bottle-shaped device and twist it gently; the MudBuster’s soft silicone bristles will brush away any dirt, mud, or loose leaves. Its small, portable design makes it a perfect tool to bring on the go, and if you prefer to fill up the bottle before heading outdoors (in case there’s no water source available where you’re going), the MudBuster has options with lids, too.
One shopper called it the “best thing ever” for their labradoodle. “We have a farm where it is extremely sandy and we stay in a travel trailer,” said the reviewer. “The amount of sand they were tracking into the camper was driving me crazy. It takes me three minutes to clean and dry off all of their paws. Seriously the best purchase I have made!”
Another person said the MudBuster is “worth every penny,” and added, “This thing is great. It works for both dirty water/splattered kind of mud, and the thick stuff that is stuck between the toes… You do have to change the water very often; when it’s really thick, you have to change it before you finish all four paws but it still beats spending ten minutes with three different rags and towels trying to scoop it out.”
Not only does the MudBuster come in six colors, but there are also a variety of sizes to choose from, depending on how big or small your dog is. The small is made for approximately two-inch-wide paws, the medium for two-and-a-half-inch, and the large for three-and-a-half-inch. Each option comes in six colors, so take a look below and shop this game-changing pet product while it’s on sale.
