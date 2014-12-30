Devoted Dog Braves Traffic to Catch Ambulance Carrying His Owner
Video proof that man's best friend knows no bounds, nor speed limits
Our hearts! This street dog had absolutely no intentions of being separated from his owner when the young, homeless man suffered a seizure in the streets of Goiana, Brazil.
Initially, the paramedics didn’t know why the scruffy pup was chasing the ambulance, but thanks to his determination, they soon realized that he must belong to their patient.
The crew was so moved, they made an exception for the impressive pup and let him on board.