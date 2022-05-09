Detroit Zoo Reveals 5-Month-Old Baby Wallaby Is Missing: 'We Are Heartbroken'

The Michigan zoo shared that it is remaining "hopeful this joey will be found unharmed" and that its staff is currently searching the property and reviewing camera footage to find the baby animal

A 5-month-old wallaby has gone missing at the Detroit Zoo.

The Michigan zoo shared the sad news on Facebook Sunday. "We are heartbroken," the facility wrote about the baby animal's disappearance.

In the post, the Detroit Zoo revealed that the wallaby joey was last seen by staff on Saturday around 5 p.m. at the Australian Outback Adventure habitat before the animal went missing on Sunday morning.

"Immediately, animal care staff began searching for the little one," the Detroit Zoo explained on Facebook. "Zoo staff is carefully examining the habitat and areas around it while also reviewing trail cameras and surveillance cameras all over the Zoo."

"At his or her age, the joey is just beginning the process of independence by spending time outside the pouch, but still nursing and spending time in the pouch," the post continued. "It is unlikely that the young wallaby can survive an extended amount of time away from the mother. We are reviewing every potential scenario and remain hopeful this joey will be found unharmed."

The Michigan zoo first announced the arrival of the wallaby on Friday, sharing photos of the animal with its mother on social media.

"There's a new bundle of joy at the Detroit Zoo! We're so excited to share that 4-year-old red-necked wallaby Sprocket has given birth to her first joey," zookeepers announced. "The little one, estimated to be between 5 and 6 months old, is just starting to leave mom's pouch for seconds at a time! Wallaby joeys can stay in their mothers' pouches up to eight months after gestation."

"The animal care team is happy to report the new joey is healthy and well cared for. In the coming weeks and months, they'll be able to find out if this new addition is a boy or a girl," the zoo added.