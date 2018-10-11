Watch Zoo Animals Smash, Squash and Snack on Pumpkins to Celebrate Halloween

placeholder
Kelli Bender
October 11, 2018 02:10 PM

Smashing Pumpkins is at the Detroit Zoo.

Sorry Michigan music fans, we aren’t talking about the ’90s alt rock group; Smashing Pumpkins is what the Detroit Zoo calls its annual Autumn enrichment activity.

On Wednesday, many of the gourd-loving residents at the zoo were treated to pumpkin piñatas of sorts. Animals like penguins, bears, chimps and giraffes were given pumpkins stuffed with their favorite treats.

Detroit Zoo

After giving the pumpkins to the animals, the zoo staff left it up to the creatures on how to break into the gifts.

Detroit Zoo

Bears opted for a smush, the penguins a peck and the chimps just pawed them apart and then ate the pumpkins piece by piece.

Detroit Zoo

Visitors to the zoo got to watch this pumpkin carnage firsthand. For those who missed this Smashing Pumpkins event, don’t worry: the zoo is passing out another round of pumpkins on Oct. 20.

Detroit Zoo

The zoo gives these seasonal treats to the animals as a way to provide them with a complex, enriching and ever-changing environment.

The pumpkins and other autumnal treats — like corn stalks and gourds — are from local Michigan farms. The Detroit Zoo puts out these food surprises year round, picking whatever is seasonally appropriate.

 

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.