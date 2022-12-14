'Out of Control' Golden Retriever Reveals 'His Loving Side' After Befriending French Bulldog

A dog who got thrown out of two behavior schools and destroyed thousands of dollars worth of his owner's belongings turned his life around — after befriending a French bulldog puppy.

Tracy Montgomery of Pakenham, Victoria, Australia, got her golden retriever Buddy when he was seven months old. As soon as she brought him home, the dog became 'out of control.'

The 52-year-old said that the canine munched through an iPad, flooring throughout her home, patio furniture, and around 15 TV remotes — forcing her to buy them in bulk.

"The grandkids would come over and leave their shoes, and within three seconds, they're gone," Montgomery told SWNS about Buddy's naughty behavior.

Montgomery sent the golden retriever to two training schools to change his destructive ways but said the pet was expelled from both for causing chaos. The pet parent also tried increasing Buddy's exercise, changing his diet, and giving him new toys.

Kennedy News and Media/SWNS

Eventually, a dog sitter suggested that Montgomery get a second dog to be Buddy's friend. The pet owner decided to get a French bulldog puppy, and when she introduced the pup named Boss to Buddy, it was 'love at first sight' for the golden retriever.

The 11-week-old Frenchie has managed to get Buddy on his best behavior. The golden hasn't destroyed anything since meeting Boss, according to Montgomery.

"There's not been an issue between them. They're like best mates. I had three boys, and it's like watching two boys roll around and wrestle but then be best friends again," she said.

Kennedy News and Media/SWNS

"Boss is definitely what his name is — he's the boss and bosses Buddy around," the dog owner added.

Buddy is now a calmer canine who no longer spends his days trying to chew through everything Montgomery owns.

"He's very happy and harmonious now. He hasn't turned into a perfect dog — he's still very active and has to settle down, but he's not destructive anymore — he's showing his loving side," she said.

"I'm glad he's turned a corner and that now I can enjoy him. I love him; I love them both."