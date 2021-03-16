WATCH: Denver Zoo Lions Playfully Dash Through Two Feet of Snow Left Behind by Colorado Storm

Some of the Denver Zoo's other animals opted to skip the snow and enjoy a spa day inside after a recent Colorado blizzard dumped over 27 inches of snow on the zoo

Big cats love a big snow.

According to The Denver Post, over the weekend, Denver's biggest snowstorm in 20 years dropped more than 27 inches of snow on the Colorado city.

The Denver Zoo was closed to the public Saturday through Monday to keep animals and humans safe during the storm, and so the zoo could dig itself out of the blizzard.

"Due to blizzard, we'll remain closed Monday 3/15 as we dig ourselves out! A big thanks to the keepers who braved the snow today to care for all of our 3000+ critters," the zoo shared on Facebook, along with a video of the zoo buried in snow.

On Monday, keepers grabbed their shovels and went to work removing enough snow from the zoo's outdoor enclosures, so they were safe for the animals to explore comfortably.

"After our keepers got the lion's share of a workout making Benson Predator Ridge safe for our lions, hyenas, and African wild dogs, a couple of our residents felt brave enough to inspect their surroundings," the Denver Zoo shared in a different Facebook post from Monday, which also featured a video.

The clip shows keepers breaking up heavy drifts of snow at Benson Predator Ridge and then cuts to animals enjoying the fruits of their keepers' labor. While the African wild dogs first featured in the video seem a bit tentative about pawing through the snow, later footage shows three lions happily charging through the cold stuff.

"In Africa, lions spend most of their day trying to find ways to keep cool, so surprisingly, our lions love the snow as they can be as active as they want without overheating!" the zoo added in their post. "And if they catch a chill, they have heated rocks to lounge on and heated bedrooms waiting when they need them."

The Denver Zoo, which is now open again, continues to keep its Facebook followers updated on how the zoo's animal residents enjoy two feet of snow. Unsurprisingly, the zoo's Rocky Mountain goats love climbing through the fresh snowfall.