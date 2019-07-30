Denver Hotel Party Package Will Deliver Prosecco and Puppies Right to Your Room

Image zoom

Get your dog-loving pals together and pack your bags!

Colorado’s Kimpton Hotel Monaco Denver is offering a limited-time package that will be enticing to an pup-obsessed traveller.

The hotel’s Puppy + Prosecco Package includes exactly what it promises. Those who book the package will get a one hour meet-and-greet with adoptable puppies from Lifeline Puppy Rescue in their hotel room. A puppy expert from Lifeline Puppy Rescue will accompany the little dogs to each of the puppy parties, to ensure that everyone has fun and to answer any questions about the furry visitors.

As the package’s name implies, guest who decide to indulge in this adorable offer will also have a bottle of prosecco and Italian bites from the hotel’s award-winning restaurant Panzano delivered to their hotel room with the pups.

Fifty percent of the funds from all the Puppy + Prosecco packages sold will be donated to Lifeline Puppy Rescue, to help the local no-kill shelter save and adopt out pooches.

If this offer sounds too cute to ignore, you better book fast. The hotel is only offering this package in their luxury suite from Aug 23 to Aug 26 as a way to celebrate Aug. 26’s National Dog Day.