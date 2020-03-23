Denise Richards Mourns Death of Beloved 15-Year-Old Dog Henry: ‘Home Will Never Be the Same’

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Denise Richards/ Instagram

Denise Richards is devastated over the death of her beloved family dog Henry.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, announced the sad news on Sunday, alongside a touching tribute to the “sensitive” and loving pug.

“Yesterday we lost our beloved Henry. I’m gutted & devastated. He was 15 yrs old & has been there for our family during the good times & the challenging times … unconditionally,” she wrote, adding that Henry was also the last of her dogs to have spent time with her mother Joni, who died in 2007 after a long battle with cancer.

“He was the last dog of our family to know his Nana (my mom) & now he is with her & his siblings that have passed before him,” she wrote.

Image zoom Denise Richards and dog Henry Denise Richards/ Instagram

As the emotional tribute continued, Richards recounted some of the characteristics that made Henry such a valued member of her family for over a decade.

“He’s so special. He loved every dog, cat, pig, human, animal, he never had a feisty attitude with anyone,” she wrote, adding that the pug had “the most easygoing personality & as every pug parent knows, the most sensitive.”

“Henry.. heaven is so much better with you there my love. I miss you terribly already …. we love you our boy,” she added. “Home will never be the same without you. ”

In another heartbreaking post, Richards shared a photo of her dog Jasper curled up by himself with a sad look on his face.

“Jasper is missing Henry… he’s laying on his bed,” she wrote, as she thanked husband Aaron Phypers for helping “keep Henry here & healthy” for as long as possible.

Henry’s death came just over two months after Richards had to say goodbye to another one of her furry friends.

In January, the reality star shared that she was “heartbroken” following the death of her rescue dog Louie, whom she adopted in 2010.

“Came home from Spain to say goodbye to our Louie…. did everything to keep him here. Sadly for us, it was his time to cross the rainbow 🌈 bridge,” she wrote in a touching social media tribute. “We rescued him 10yrs ago and he’s one of the funniest & most animated furry babies. I’m so grateful he waited until I got home so I could be with hi.”

“I know he’s now with some of his siblings & his nana (my mom) but it still hurts,” she added. “Louie you are so loved & will be missed terribly. Thank you for blessing us with your unconditional love & effervescent beautiful spirit my❤️.”