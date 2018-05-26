Denise Richards Could Lose Her Horses After She Allegedly Owes Malibu Stable More Than $47,000

Denise Richards is at risk of losing her horses.

The actress, 47, was sued by Cross Creek Farm, a horse stable in Malibu, California, for allegedly failing to pay months worth of boarding for her two horses, Hansel and Lily.

The farm filed a lawsuit against Richards on May 16 and claimed she owed them $47,667.05, according to court documents obtained by The Blast, which was first to report. The actress is now being sued for breach of contract.

Richards began boarding her horses there in June 2015, but trouble began in October of last year when she allegedly failed to pay the required $2,300 for her animals, which includes the stable fee and maintenance.

An attorney for Richards did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Each horse costs $1,150 to board and a late charge of $100 is applied, the barn stated in the documents. The actress owes $31,539.60 for Hansel and $16,127.35 for Lily, Cross Creek Farm alleges in the suit.

The farm claims they have a right to sell off the horses in order to regain the amount they allege they are owed.

Richards is fond of animals, and frequently posts photos of herself enjoying time with her dogs. She last shared two photographs of Hansel and Lily in June 2017.

“Happy Friday….#hansel,” she captioned the photo.

