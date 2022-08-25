Demi Moore Shares a Sunny Snap with Her 'Travel Buddy,' Chihuahua Pilaf

Demi Moore has been soaking up the summer in Europe — and she's not alone!

The 59-year-old actress has one cute travel companion in her dog, Chihuahua Pilaf, and Moore shared a photo of the pair living the good life in Greece this week while she is abroad for work.

On Wednesday, Moore smiled in her latest Instagram photo as she carried the little pooch in a blue sling and complemented his style with her own chic blue romper.

She captioned the picture, "Travel buddy."

The spoiling did not end there. Earlier this week, while Moore showed her latest swimsuit moment in a white string bikini while aboard a yacht, Pilaf was soaking up the sun on the deck as well.

Just last month, Pilaf was checking out the world-famous Mona Lisa at the Louvre in Paris, which Moore also shared on Instagram.

The A Few Good Men actress has always been a dog lover, and told WWD in 2019 that shortly after her marriage to Ashton Kutcher ended, "I hope that there is a partner in my future when it's the right time. I think we're a communal species — we're not supposed to be alone — although I've gotten very comfortable alone — me and my seven dogs."

But Moore does have a human companion in her life once again: she and Swiss chef Daniel Humm made their relationship social media official in July. While a rep for Moore has not commented on her relationship with Humm, PEOPLE confirmed the pair were dating back in March.