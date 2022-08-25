Demi Moore Shares a Sunny Snap with Her 'Travel Buddy,' Chihuahua Pilaf

Moore is currently in Europe to film a new movie, and brought along a little companion

By
Published on August 25, 2022 03:38 PM
Demi Moore with dog traveling
Photo: Demi Moore/Instagram

Demi Moore has been soaking up the summer in Europe — and she's not alone!

The 59-year-old actress has one cute travel companion in her dog, Chihuahua Pilaf, and Moore shared a photo of the pair living the good life in Greece this week while she is abroad for work.

On Wednesday, Moore smiled in her latest Instagram photo as she carried the little pooch in a blue sling and complemented his style with her own chic blue romper.

She captioned the picture, "Travel buddy."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Demi Moore/Instagram
R: Caption . PHOTO: Demi Moore/Instagram

The spoiling did not end there. Earlier this week, while Moore showed her latest swimsuit moment in a white string bikini while aboard a yacht, Pilaf was soaking up the sun on the deck as well.

Just last month, Pilaf was checking out the world-famous Mona Lisa at the Louvre in Paris, which Moore also shared on Instagram.

The A Few Good Men actress has always been a dog lover, and told WWD in 2019 that shortly after her marriage to Ashton Kutcher ended, "I hope that there is a partner in my future when it's the right time. I think we're a communal species — we're not supposed to be alone — although I've gotten very comfortable alone — me and my seven dogs."

But Moore does have a human companion in her life once again: she and Swiss chef Daniel Humm made their relationship social media official in July. While a rep for Moore has not commented on her relationship with Humm, PEOPLE confirmed the pair were dating back in March.

Related Articles
Demi Moore Stuns in a Sexy & Playful Hot Pink Bikini While ‘Soaking Up Summer’ on a Boat 
Demi Moore Wears Hot Pink Bikini While 'Soaking Up Summer' on a Boat
Demi Moore boyfriend
Demi Moore Goes Instagram Official with Boyfriend Daniel Humm in Sweet Loved-Up Photos
kim cattrall
Bikini-Clad Celebs Over 50 Who Prove Age Is Nothing But a Number
mila-kunis
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' Relationship Timeline
Daniel Humm Demi Moore
Demi Moore Is Dating Swiss Chef and N.Y.C. Restaurateur Daniel Humm
B. J. Novak (L) and Mindy Kaling attend the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California
Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak's Friendship Timeline
Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski's Boldest, Barest Instagram Posts
Paul Wesley And Ines De Ramon attend the Mercy For Animals 20th Anniversary Gala at The Shrine Auditorium on September 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Paul Wesley's Wife? All About Ines de Ramon
Dean Unglert (L) and Caelynn Miller-Keyes (R) attend the Belles Beach House opening at Belles Beach House on October 16, 2021 in Venice, California
Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes' Relationship Timeline
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's Relationship Timeline
Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks' Relationship Timeline
DEMI MOORE, BRUCE WILLIS, EMMA HEMING, SCOUT WILLIS, TALLULAH WILLIS
Bruce Willis' Sweetest Moments with His Big Blended Family
Jesse Palmer and model Emely Fardo attend the 2017 DreamBall To Benefit Look Good Feel Better at Cipriani 42nd Street on September 27, 2017 in New York City
Who Is Jesse Palmer's Wife? All About Emely Fardo
Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin attend the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 04, 2022 in Carson, California
Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour's Relationship Timeline
Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland attend the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 05, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Relationship Timeline
Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa- Celeb Hotel Gallery
Want to Spot a Celeb on Vacation? Here's Where to Book a Room