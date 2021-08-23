Demi Lovato Mourns the Death of Their Family's Dog Bella: 'RIP Beautiful Girl'

"You picked us to be your family," wrote Demi Lovato's sister Dallas, paying tribute to their family's dog Bella

Demi Lovato is mourning the death of a beloved furry family member.

The two-time Grammy Award nominee, 29, took to their Instagram Story to pay tribute to their family's dog Bella, who recently died.

"RIP beautiful girl," Demi wrote, including their sister Dallas Lovato's post about their late Shih Tzu.

Dallas' Instagram tribute to Bella included a slideshow set to "Still Holding Out for You" by SHeDAISY and a sweet dedication in the post's caption.

"Bella girl, you have no idea the impact you've had on ALL of our lives ... You picked us to be your family. And from that day on we were never the same," Dallas, 33, wrote in part.

"Every day you taught us loving each other is the most important thing in this world, and you never missed an opportunity to let your little body sink into our laps and give us kisses until we told you to finally stop.. you have had such a full, beautiful, LOVE filled life and that's why I think God knew your heart was just a little too big for this world," she added.

"I know you're playing on the rainbow bridge with Bailey and Buddy right now, and there's nothing making me happier than realizing you're no longer suffering and in pain. The things you taught us we will never forget, and I promise I will continue to love others just as you loved us. Thank you for everything Bella, and have fun in your new world."

Demi Lovato dog Bella Credit: Demi Lovato/Instagram

Demi previously announced the death of their family's other dog Bailey in June 2019.

"RIP Bailey.. we love and miss you already sweet girl," they wrote at the time. "So grateful we had so many years with you.. say hi to Buddy for me in Doggy heaven."

Demi shared Buddy with ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama.