Smell Like a 'Puppy's Breath' with This New Demeter Fragrance Made for Dog Lovers

There is a new fragrance on the market for dog lovers of all kinds.

Demeter Fragrance has officially launched its latest scent, Puppy's Breath, which "took over 20 years to perfect," according to a release from the company.

But fret not, the fragrance doesn't actually smell like a puppy's breath, but rather captures the experience of meeting an adorable and loving new puppy for the very first time.

According to its website listing, Puppy's Breath is "a revelation of warm, wet and wonderful comfort," and is "slightly sweet and undeniably organic and alive."

The new smell comes in a variety of forms, including a 1 oz. cologne spray, a 3.4 oz. cologne spray, a shower gel, a body lotion, a massage oil, a mini splash, and an atmosphere diffuser. Pricing begins at $3.60 for the .17 oz mini purse spray sampler and goes to $36.00 for the 3.4 oz. cologne spray.

According to their website, Demeter "was conceived in 1996, with a unique and ever-expanding perspective on fragrance."

Their original mission was "to capture the beautiful smells of the garden and nature in wearable form," and the Demeter name itself was inspired by the Greek Goddess of Agriculture.

Demeter Fragrance notes that they are committed to giving back and will be donating a percentage of profits earned from the new canine-inspired fragrance to local animal shelters, starting with the PA SPCA out of Danville, PA, which is close to where the Demeter Fragrance factory is located in Selinsgrove, PA.

And for the fragrance lovers that are cat people, Demeter says they also have a Kitten Fur fragrance for cat lovers to buy.

The scent took "15 years of effort" and captures "the olfactory essence of the warmth and comfort of that purrfect spot, just behind a kitten's neck."