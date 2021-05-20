This Clever $8 Pet Hair-Removing Glove Massively Reduces Shedding, According to Shoppers
Owning a pet is one of the most wonderful experiences, but the shedding that comes along with it? Not so much. Both cats and dogs tend to shed everywhere they go, and owners are left to deal with the mess. But as thousands of Amazon shoppers have found, a little preventative grooming can go a long way.
The Delomo Pet Hair Removing Glove has over 20,000 ratings on Amazon for several reasons, one of them being that it’ll save you a ton of cleanup time. Different from your usual grooming brush, this glove has super soft silicone bristles that provide a gentle massage. It easily passes through mats and tangles without tugging at fur and causing discomfort. And all the hair it collects is hair that won’t end up on your floors or furniture.
The right-handed glove is made of breathable mesh fabric and has a hook and loop closure for an adjustable fit. You can use it on both short-haired and long-haired cats or dogs both in the bath (for an even deeper clean) and for daily maintenance when they’re dry.
Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about how well it works and how it manages to keep their home cleaner. “Easy on the skin and gently massages the cat's skin and gets a more loose coat than any brush ever has. The cats like to be brushed now and it keeps that loose fur from getting on the furniture and everywhere else,” one shared.
You would not believe the amount of hair you can get off your animal with this. This will not only reduce the hair balls they have from grooming but will make it easier for me when cleaning because they won't get hair everywhere as much anymore,” another wrote.
Others are happy with the fact that their pets don’t object to the Delomo glove like they do with other grooming products. “Our older rescue dog isn't too keen on the routine dog brushing stuff, but her thick coat really needs the grooming. Put the glove on, pet the dog, and all that loose hair comes away leaving her coat feeling so much smoother and softer without causing her to be nervous or upset over a brushing,” one explained.
Dozens even credit the glove with improving their pet’s health — since they’ll have fewer loose hairs to swallow, you should see fewer hairballs. “My cat was vomiting hair all the time. She hasn't vomited since I began using this glove! Well worth the money,” one of them shared.
You can keep your pets from shedding (and keep your furniture a whole lot cleaner) with this affordable grooming glove from Amazon.
