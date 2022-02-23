This Amazon-Loved Pet Hair Remover Is More Than 50% Off with Our Exclusive Code
Cleaning pet hair from furniture and bedding can seem impossible unless you're using endless strips from a lint roller. The cost adds up over time and this method can produce loads of unnecessary waste. If you're looking for an inexpensive and eco-friendly way to keep your house clean of pet fur, try the Delomo Pet Hair Remover Roller.
The best part about the Delomo roller is it's super easy to use. All you have to do is roll it back and forth across your furniture, bedding, or even carpeted stairs, and it'll pick up almost all of the hair with minimal effort. Plus, it has a built-in chamber that collects hair and at the press of a button, you can dispose of everything in seconds. You'll also see the disgusting amount of hair it can pick up with just a few rolls.
This pet hair remover is already on sale, and with our exclusive code 30CarlyK, you can get an additional 30 percent off, making the final cost just $18 — one of its lowest prices ever. The roller is backed by more than 12,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who have claimed it's the best thing they've ever bought on Amazon, and others who have called it "the best thing since sliced bread."
The deal only lasts until February 28, so add it to your cart at the extra discounted price while you can.
Buy It! Delomo Pet Hair Remover Roller, $17.46 with code 30CarlyK (orig. $36.99); amazon.com
Along with reviewers raving about how great this product is, several have also posted videos of how quick and easy the device is to use and included an after picture of how much hair it picked up. Depending on how much your pets shed, the holding compartment could be full after cleaning just one couch cushion, proving it actually works better than other methods like vacuums and lint rollers. It's important to note that this is meant to be used as a cleaning tool for your home and isn't the best option for removing hair from clothing.
The Delomo Pet Hair Remover Roller is a compact, affordable, and reusable cleaning tool that will save you money in the long run. Don't hesitate to grab one while it's on sale at Amazon, and don't forget to use code 30CarlyK at checkout.
- This Amazon-Loved Pet Hair Remover Is More Than 50% Off with Our Exclusive Code
- The Comfy Sneakers Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon Love Are on Sale — but They're Selling Out Fast
- Kate Middleton Keeps Wearing These $89 Jeans That Are Somehow Still in Stock — at Least for Now
- Gisele Bündchen Packed These $60 Comfy Sandals for Her Costa Rican Vacation with Tom Brady