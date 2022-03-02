This Pet Deshedding Tool Is Over 50% Off on Amazon Thanks to a Double Discount, but Not for Long
Unless you own a Sphynx (a hairless cat), all dogs and cats shed even if they are deemed hypoallergenic, which means every pet owner should have grooming supplies on hand to keep their hair under control. Plus, it's healthy for their coat to be brushed now and then. If your pet has a fear of traditional brushes and grooming tools, consider something that's less intimidating like a pair of grooming gloves. They get the job done quickly and efficiently and make it feel like you're only petting your furry friend.
The Delomo Pet Grooming Gloves come in a pair so you can have one for each pet in your household. Each glove has 255 silicone bristles that collect hair while giving your pet a gentle massage. It's great for animals with long, short, curly, and straight coats, and is even the number one best-seller in the horse brush category on Amazon, which further proves that it's a great choice for all pets.
The grooming tool usually costs more than $20, but it's already on sale for $14 — and when you enter an extra code (MK2NGLDB) at checkout, you'll receive an additional 45 percent off the sale price. The pair of gloves cost just $8 with both discounts applied, which is the lowest price it's been in years. Take advantage of this deal before it ends on March 15.
Buy It! Delomo Pet Grooming Gloves, $7.69 with code MK2NGLDB (orig. $20.99); amazon.com
Not only are the pair of gloves an Amazon favorite, but it's also backed by more than 31,800 five-star ratings from shoppers who swear by them. One five-star reviewer said they are a "true lifesaver if you have a cat" and another shopper who used them on their German Shepard wrote that it's "[a] brilliant and more efficient alternative to a brush." They also included multiple photos showing the gross amount of loose hair it picked up from their dog's coat.
If you're in the market for new grooming tools for your pets, then the Delomo Pet Grooming Gloves should be at the top of your shopping list. Especially while they're more than 50 percent off when you use code MK2NGLDB at checkout for an additional discount.
