Unless you own a Sphynx (a hairless cat), all dogs and cats shed even if they are deemed hypoallergenic, which means every pet owner should have grooming supplies on hand to keep their hair under control. Plus, it's healthy for their coat to be brushed now and then. If your pet has a fear of traditional brushes and grooming tools, consider something that's less intimidating like a pair of grooming gloves. They get the job done quickly and efficiently and make it feel like you're only petting your furry friend.