Amazon Shoppers Are Legit Obsessed With These Pet Deshedding Brush Gloves

Pet parents, rejoice! You can now tackle shedding and give your furry friend a little TLC with these genius mitts.

Dog and cat owners cannot stop raving about these soothing $13 grooming gloves that are currently marked down on Amazon. The gentle deshedding mitts have racked up 3,000 five-star reviews and have been called “amazing,” “life changing,” and like “Xanax” for your pet by reviewers.

Covered in soft silicone tips, the Prime-eligible grooming gloves make it easy to collect and dispose of loose hair and dirt covering your pet. Since the soft bristles cover the entire surface, you can tackle big areas in mere seconds or use just a finger to brush harder and reach spots around the face and tail. And since the silicone material holds onto fur, you can toss whatever is collected into your trash without making a mess.

Buy It! Delomo Pet Deshedding and Grooming Brush Gloves, $12.86 (orig. $15.86); amazon.com

While you’ll love its effective deshedding design, your pet will love the massage-like feel and gentle touch, which tends to feel more comfortable than the usual snagging or scratching associated with metal grooming brushes. Even the pickiest of pets love getting rubbed down by these mitts, according to reviewers.

“The first time we used it on our cats, they weren’t sure about that ‘big hand’ coming after them, but it only took [one use] before they started lining up and begging to be groomed,” one shopper wrote. “Within a couple of days the [hair] ‘tumbleweeds’ had all but disappeared, and even the lint tray in our dryer was cleaner after each load. In addition, our cats are calmer and happier. I call it ‘Xanax for cats.’”

Pet lovers also rave about the fact that these feel more like a bonding experience than dreaded cleaning — especially for rescue animals that may not like to be touched.

“I have a four-month-old husky pup that hates being brushed [and] these grooming gloves are the perfect solution,” one reviewer wrote. “My puppy would sit and let you scratch her all day if you had the time! I can wipe her down with the gloves on, and she can’t get enough of it. It does take longer than a deshedding brush, but it’s quality time with my pup!”

Less pet dander and more pet snuggles — these top-rated grooming gloves sound like a double win to us!