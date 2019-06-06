3 Deer Break Into an Elderly Woman's Apartment and Then Make Themselves at Home

Image zoom Decatur Police Department/Facebook

An elderly woman was left scared for her life after three deer jumped through her window and wreaked havoc on her apartment.

On Tuesday, the Decatur Police Department in Indiana received an alarming call about a 74-year-old woman being trapped inside her home at Adams Woodcrest Retirement Village after three deer had broken in, the Decatur Police Department revealed in a statement shared on Facebook.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the woman sitting on her sofa while one of the deer pranced wildly around her and the living room, police said.

The officers quickly sprung into action with Deputy Kukelhan lying “across the elderly occupant, shielding her from certain injury until Corporal Patrick Piper and Officer Reid Arnold were able to assist the resident out of the apartment,” police said in the statement.

After the woman was safely taken out of the building, officers removed the deer one by one.

Image zoom Decatur Police Department tackling deer Decatur Police Department/Facebook

In one photo shared by the police department, two of the deer can be seen hiding in the woman’s bathroom.

A second photo shows three officers tackling one of the deer.

“Two deer had to be tranquilized and helped off the property,” police said. “Great job to all officers and personnel involved!”

RELATED: Hungry Bear Breaks Into a Calif. House and Treats Himself to Some Snacks

Sgt. Kevin Gerber explained the woman wasn’t injured and remained “amazingly calm” throughout the terrifying ordeal, the Associated Press reported.

However, the deer did badly damage her apartment, the outlet reported.

It is not immediately clear if the deer were then set free or taken to a veterinary clinic.