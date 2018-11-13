Deer on the Track Stops Chicago's L Train During Midday Commute: 'Bambi Is Alive'

An injured deer brought a stretch of Chicago’s blue line to a halt on Monday as it rested with one leg on the track.

Between the Harlem Avenue and O’Hare International Airport stations, service stopped from 1:30 p.m. to 4:20 p.m., the Chicago Tribune reported. Chicago Animal Care and Control eventually took the deer, which was alive.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

Chicago Fire Department and Chicago Animal Care and Control representatives did not immediately return PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

The Chicago Transit Authority provided updates throughout the incident. “Blue trains are standing at Rosemont due to an animal on the tracks. Crews working to restore service,” the agency tweeted.

Steve Dale/WGN Radio

RELATED: Baby Cow Escapes Slaughterhouse and Is Raised by Deer Family in Snowy Forest

“Service continues to be disrupted while we work with local authorities to address and restore service. We also continue to work to institute full bus shuttle service, but also encourage riders to consider alternatives to Blue Line between Harlem & O’Hare at this time,” the agency wrote later.

Certified animal behavior consultant Steve Dale was riding in the first car of the train when the incident occurred, and snapped photos of the injured animal.

“The look on the deer’s face is something I will remember forever,” he wrote on his site, stevedalepetworld.com. “It’s just so sad.”

The Chicago Fire Media Twitter account offered its own bulletins about the situation. “Update. Deer off tracks. Now in custody of animal control. Bambi is alive,” according to one tweet.