Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Mourn the Death of Their Dog Pappy: 'Our Little Angel'

Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes are mourning the death of their dog Pappy.

On Tuesday, the Bachelor in Paradise alums announced that their pup had passed away in a joint post shared on their respective Instagram pages. The couple honored Pappy's life with a compilation of videos and photos taken of the dog over the last two years.

"Today was one of the hardest days of our lives," the couple wrote alongside a video highlighting the trio's adventures. "Today our sweet little man left our earth. he took his final breaths in the arms of his loving mother. "

They added, "We weren't there for the beginning, or the middle of his life. but we were there for what we believe to be the most important part; the end."

The video, set to the song "Wildflowers" by Tom Petty, displays some of the trio's happiest moments since Unglert, 30, and Miller-Keyes, 26, adopted Pappy in February 2020 — from frolicking on the beach to snuggling up with his owners.

Pappy Credit: Caelynn Miller-Keyes Instagram

"The joy he brought into our lives will remain with us until we crossover ourselves only to be reunited with him," the couple said in their tribute to Pappy, "and we like to think the joy we brought into his was the cherry on top of a life filled with love."

"As it's been written about this song, 'some things are born into this world perfect and simply remain that way.' that's Pappy," they said, "that's all dogs."

Pappy Credit: Caelynn Miller-Keyes Instagram

In a second Instagram post, Miller-Keyes honored "the sweetest boy in the world" with a carousel of photos from his life.

"When we adopted him we were told he would only make it a year, but this strong guy stuck it out with us for almost two. Our little angel 🤍," the reality star said in the caption.

Pappy Credit: Caelynn Miller-Keyes Instagram

Pappy Credit: Caelynn Miller-Keyes Instagram

Miller-Keyes also shared some of her favorite Pappy moments on her Instagram Story, including the first photo she ever took of the dog. "We thought we'd only foster him for two weeks," she wrote.

Pappy Credit: Caelynn Miller-Keyes Instagram

In the Instagram post announcing Pappy's adoption, Miller-Keyes revealed that she and Unglert "definitely weren't planning on adopting" a dog when they did, "but we fell in love with this perfect little angel."