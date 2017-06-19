Deaf Shelter Dog Masters Doggie Sign Language to Impress Her Future Family

Blue has mastered more than 25 commands relayed by hand signals

Blue is here to show that deaf dogs can do it all.

This hearing-impaired pooch can’t fully understand voice commands, but that hasn’t stopped her from mastering tricks.

Just like any other well-trained canine, this shelter pup knows basic commands like “sit,” “stay” and “come.” Blue just learned her skills through sign language catered to dogs.

The 4-year-old dog mastered her canine ABCs with some help from ASPCA’s Canine Annex for Recovery and Enrichment (CARE) rehab center, where she has been training for the past three months.

Blue was brought to the center after she was found abandoned in New York City, chained to a fence in freezing weather.

Staff at the center quickly realized that Blue was deaf and got a group of specialists together to start her training. While the cause of Blue’s hearing loss is unknown, the ASPCA cannot rule out that abuse was involved.

These cold and cruel beginnings didn’t affect Blue’s warm heart. She excitedly and quickly took to her training, learning more than 25 commands relayed by hand signals. Some of these include a thumbs up for “good job,” a scooping motion with the hand which means “sit,” and a flat palm facing the ground while pushing down for “lie down.”

With passing grades and a positive attitude, Blue is almost ready to leave CARE for the ASPCA’s Adoption Center. Her trainers hope this adorable, intelligent and affectionate dog (who loves cheddar cheese!) finds a home soon, and that Blue’s smarts show potential adopters that deaf dogs are capable of just about anything.