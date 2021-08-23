Deaf Senior Dog Missing For Days Rescued from Texas Storm Drain in Citywide Effort
Several different Arlington, Texas, departments spent close to 12 hours rescuing Zoey the dog from the storm drain she got stuck in
Zoey is safely back home thanks to her Arlington, Texas, community.
According to WFAA, the 15-year-old deaf dog went missing on Thursday. It took a little over two days to find the senior canine. Unfortunately, Zoey was found in a tight spot.
During her time away from home, the pet managed to get stuck deep inside a storm drain. Unsure how the dog got into the tight spot, Zoey's owners were also unsure how to get her out, so they called for help.
Police officer Kristi Weil told WFAA that Arlington police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and city rescue crews all responded to the call to save Zoey.
Starting before noon on Saturday, all the rescuers who arrived at the storm drain containing Zoey worked together to remove enough concrete and dirt to access the pipe and the pooch inside.
"15-year-old Zoey had been missing for a few days. AFD's Technical Rescue Team was sent to evaluate the most appropriate way to remove the dog. Zoey was over 400' from the nearest entrance into the storm drain. Crews had to remove concrete and access the pipe," the Arlington Fire Department (AFD) wrote of the rescue on Facebook.
According to the post, after hours of work, "Zoey was removed at 10:42 PM and taken to an Animal Medical Center."
"We appreciate the collaborative effort from all who were involved in Zoey's rescue. Special thanks to American Medical Response, Arlington Police Department, City of Arlington, TX - City Hall Public Works, City of Arlington, TX - Animal Services," AFD added.
Community members not directly involved in Zoey's rescue pitched in by delivering pizza and water to those working to save the dog.
"Everyone has been so helpful. There have been cheers of joy, and tears, when Zoey was rescued," Weil told WFAA. "And I love seeing the community turn out and cheer a successful end to this. And for a family to have their beloved pet returned to them at the end of the day."