Deaf Senior Dog Missing For Days Rescued from Texas Storm Drain in Citywide Effort

Several different Arlington, Texas, departments spent close to 12 hours rescuing Zoey the dog from the storm drain she got stuck in

Zoey is safely back home thanks to her Arlington, Texas, community.

According to WFAA, the 15-year-old deaf dog went missing on Thursday. It took a little over two days to find the senior canine. Unfortunately, Zoey was found in a tight spot.

During her time away from home, the pet managed to get stuck deep inside a storm drain. Unsure how the dog got into the tight spot, Zoey's owners were also unsure how to get her out, so they called for help.

Police officer Kristi Weil told WFAA that Arlington police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and city rescue crews all responded to the call to save Zoey.

Starting before noon on Saturday, all the rescuers who arrived at the storm drain containing Zoey worked together to remove enough concrete and dirt to access the pipe and the pooch inside.

"15-year-old Zoey had been missing for a few days. AFD's Technical Rescue Team was sent to evaluate the most appropriate way to remove the dog. Zoey was over 400' from the nearest entrance into the storm drain. Crews had to remove concrete and access the pipe," the Arlington Fire Department (AFD) wrote of the rescue on Facebook.

According to the post, after hours of work, "Zoey was removed at 10:42 PM and taken to an Animal Medical Center."

Community members not directly involved in Zoey's rescue pitched in by delivering pizza and water to those working to save the dog.