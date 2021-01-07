Dizzy, a deaf cocker spaniel, was rescued from a rabbit hole in Burlish Top, Worcestershire, thanks to her quick-thinking owner and a friend with a digger.

Deaf Dog Trapped in 20 Ft. Rabbit Hole Rescued After 30 Hours: 'It Was Like a Miracle'

A deaf dog was reunited with her owner after spending 30 hours stuck down a 20-foot rabbit hole in Burlish Top, Worcestershire in England.

According to SWNS, a hearing-impaired cockier spaniel named Dizzy was out on a walk with her owner, Duncan Flowers, on Sunday when she suddenly disappeared.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We were on the way back home when Dizzy went into a hedgerow between two fields and disappeared," Flowers, a self-employed roofer, told the outlet. "I went round the other side but she was gone."

After spending several hours looking for Dizzy, Flowers went home and posted a message on social media asking for help finding the canine.

"People started phoning up left, right and center offering to help look for her," said Flowers. "From about 5 p.m. until after midnight, about 70 people were out looking for her with torches all over the Rifle Range and Blackstone but no one could find her."

After nearly giving up on the search, Flowers returned to the sight where Dizzy went missing and noticed a rabbit hole in the field. Hoping that's where Dizzy was, Flowers quickly called his friend with a JBC digger for assistance.

"We started digging, we didn’t even know she was in there, but I just had an inkling," Flowers told SWNS.

Two and a half hours later, after the pair dug 20 feet into the hole, Dizzy popped out and reunited with Flowers over 30 hours after she went missing.

Footage from the rescue shows the moment that a shaken Dizzy is lifted from the hole and reunited with an emotional Flowers. Onlookers can be heard cheering over the successful rescue.

"It was like a miracle," Flowers said. "I couldn’t believe it."

Flowers said that he wrapped Dizzy up in his coat and carried her back home.

"She was shaking and shivering but as soon as I opened the door she ran straight in the house, tail wagging, and started eating and drinking," the devoted dog dad added. "It’s just brilliant to have her back home."