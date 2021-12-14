Neglected Deaf Dog and Companion Rescued from Shed Find Home After Nearly 2 Years at Shelter

Saluki dogs Eve and Dasher are preparing for their first Christmas in a loving home after spending over 18 months at an RSPCA shelter

Eve and Dasher are finally spending Christmas in a loving home.

In December 2019, the RSPCA rescued the two Saluki dogs and two other canines, Angel and Tinsel, from a small shed a few days before Christmas.

RSPCA learned about the neglected canine quartet after locals raised concerns about the dogs and reported that the pets were being kept in a shed — except when they were being used for hunting — according to a release from the RSPCA.

Following the rescue, the RSPCA took Eve, Dasher, Angel, and Tinsel to the RSPCA Southridge Animal Centre in Hertfordshire, England, where the staff looked after the dogs over the holidays.

"All four dogs were really nervous upon arrival, and it didn't seem as though they'd had much human interaction in their lives. They were underweight and had been suffering from diarrhea, but, thankfully, they were soon feeling much better," a spokesperson for the animal center shared in a statement. "We always go the extra lengths to ensure the dogs have a nice day at Christmas, but nothing compares to a loving home."

A few months after arriving at the Hertfordshire shelter, Angel and Tinsel found homes, but Eve and Dasher proved harder to place. Eve is deaf, and Dasher is her bonded best friend, who always stays close by to help Eve. The pair needed to remain together.

After over 18 months of patiently waiting, the dog duo has found their forever home. A couple in Staffordshire decided to adopt the pair after losing their Saluki mix Fawn earlier this year.

Eve and Dasher recently moved in with Kelly Coupland and Scott Marshall and their retired racing greyhound rescue, Biscuit, and fit into the family fabulously.

"Salukis have so much sass and character. They want to be the center of the universe and I just love that, so I knew I wanted a dog with a bit of Saluki in them, and then we spotted Evie and Dasher! They have settled in really well especially considering how long they were in kennels. Evie loves to be with somebody a lot of the time, so she loves to sit on the sofa with me. Dasher is a bit more timid. He can be scared of his own shadow sometimes, but he's getting better, and when he gets excited, he can't keep his paws still and just dances around," Coupland said of her new pooches.

To help Eve acclimate to her new home, her pet parents are teaching the canine commands through hand signals. All of the dogs, Biscuit included, adore going on long countryside walks together.

After spending two Christmases in the shelter, Eve and Dasher are looking forward to enjoying the 2021 holiday in a cozy home surrounded by devoted loved ones.

"They will all be getting their own doggy-friendly advent calendars and will have to pose nicely for photos so we can make our own Christmas cards!" Coupland said of the family's Christmas plan. "I usually cook a ham and prep some of the food on Christmas Eve, so I'm sure they'll have to check the ham has been cooked properly, and I expect some of the pigs-in-blankets and veg will end up in their bowls as a festive treat!"

"All three will get their own stocking filled with presents, we'll head out for a lovely walk, and they'll get a very special Christmas dinner for their tea too," she added.



Coupland is looking forward to all the memories she and her recently expanded dog family will make in the future and is moved by the progress Eve and Dasher have made already.

"Evie is such a lovely girl and is so affectionate; she likes to cuddle up on the sofa and, I think because she's deaf, she likes to feel that you're there. The world is her playground, and she's into everything! She jumps up at the wall to pull down the stockings; she's probably never seen them before!" Coupland said.