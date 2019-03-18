Dead Curvier Beaked Whale Found with 80 Lbs. of Plastic Bags in Stomach: ‘It’s Disgusting’

Yet another dead whale has washed ashore with a stomach full of plastic.

On March 15, a juvenile male curvier beaked whale was found washed ashore in the Philippines with 88 lbs. of plastic bags in its stomach.

The whale’s corpse was recovered by the D’ Bone Collector Museum Inc., a non-governmental organization that recovers and preserves dead animals. The organization wrote on Facebook that the animal “had the most plastic we have ever seen in a whale.”

Detailing the partial contents of the whale’s stomach, the museum wrote that 16 rice sacks, 4 banana plantation-style bags and numerous shopping bags were found inside the whale’s stomach.

“It’s disgusting,” the museum wrote. “Action must be taken by the government against those who continue to treat the waterways and oceans as dumpsters.”

Museum founder Darrell Blatchley told PEOPLE they first were notified that the whale had washed ashore at 6 a.m. on March 15. Hours later, they were informed that the whale had died, and hurried over to collect the animal.

“It was showing signs of being emaciated” as well as being dehydrated, Blatchley said. “It had been vomiting blood before it died.”

“Upon researching the stomach I knew this whale had died due to plastic ingestion. I was not prepared for the amount of plastic,” he added.

The museum founder explained that whales “do not drink water from the ocean,” and get all the “fresh water” they need from the food they consume, which explains why the whale was suffering from dehydration and starvation at the time of its death.

Blatchley went on to say the Philippines, which is the third-largest ocean polluter in the world, needs to address its pollution problem.

“In the last 10 years we have recovered 61 whales and dolphins of which 57 have died due to fishing nets, dynamite fishing and plastic garbage. Four were pregnant. This cannot continue. The Philippines needs to change from the children up or nothing will be left,” he shared.

This is only the latest incident of a whale being found dead after ingesting a significant amount of plastic.

Last November, a sperm whale was discovered in Indonesia with a large plastic mass inside its stomach that included “115 plastic cups, four plastic bottles, 25 plastic bags, two flip-flops, a nylon sack, and more than 1,000 other assorted pieces of plastic,” the Associated Press reported.

And last June, a pilot whale died in Thailand shortly after spitting up five plastic bags, according to CNBC. Following its death, an additional 80 bags were found inside its stomach.

According to the BBC, 22,046 lbs. of plastic trash end up in the world’s oceans each year, killing hundreds of marine animals annually.