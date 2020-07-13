Cody, the Tims family's pet cat, died when he was 18 years old

Atlanta Cat Dead for 12 Years Gets Voter Registration Application in the Mail

With just a few months to go until the 2020 presidential election, a family in Atlanta, Georgia recently received a voter registration application in their mailbox.

But the intended recipient of the application wasn't exactly ready and able to register to vote.

Ron Tims told WAGA-TV that he checked the mail on Wednesday to discover the voter registration application was addressed to Cody Tims, the family's pet cat that died 12 years ago.

"A great cat, indoor and outdoor, loved his family, loved his neighborhood. He was 18 and a half when he passed away," Carol Tims said.

The Tims family, who keeps Cody's ashes in a green container, said they were both surprised and amused at the mishap.

"There’s a huge push but if they’re trying to register cats, I’m not sure who else they’re trying to register. I’m not sure if they’re trying to register dogs, mice, snakes," Carol joked.

The Secretary of State’s Office told WAGA-TV in a statement that the application did not come from its office and that third-party groups often use mailing lists to get names and addresses.

"Third-party groups all over the country are targeting Georgia to help register qualified individuals," the statement said. "This group makes you wonder what these out-of-town activists are really doing. Make no mistake about it, this office is dedicated to investigating all types of fraud."

The Secretary of State’s Office also confirmed that had Cody been alive, he wouldn't have been able to vote if he showed up to the polls in November.