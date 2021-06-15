David Beckham and his family welcomed Fig, an English cocker spaniel, into their home in October 2018

David Beckham Shares Shirtless Video of Himself Training His Family's Dog: 'Fig Loves High Fives'

It's never too late to teach a dog new tricks!

David Beckham shared a video on Instagram Monday of himself attempting to teach the family's dog, Fig, how to perform a high five.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the video, a shirtless David kneels on the kitchen floor, telling Fig, "give me your paw." Fig obliges, earning a treat from the athlete before the English cocker spaniel pounces up for more.

"All we do in lockdown is high five and eat #figLovesHighFives," David, 46, wrote in the caption.

David and his son, Brooklyn Beckham, have been teaching some tricks to their furry family member, whom they got in October 2018.

"Someone loves a digestive," David wrote on his Instagram in May, posting a video of himself once again asking for the pup's paw. "@brooklynbeckham great teacher."

David and wife Victoria Beckham, 47, share sons Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 16, and daughter Harper, 9.

While the couple are set to celebrate their 22nd wedding anniversary next month, the family is also getting ready to add another member to the clan after Brooklyn announced his engagement to fiancée Nicola Peltz in July 2020.

"He's so happy - they are both so happy," Victoria said of the couple during an appearance on Lorraine in December. "[Nicola] is just wonderful."

RELATED VIDEO: David Beckham Recreates Famous Coty Fragrance Shoot 15 Years Later - and Son Brooklyn Shot It!

"She's sweet, she's kind, she's such a lovely, warm, wonderful, wonderful woman," the fashion designer continued of the 26-year-old actress. "We couldn't have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable, lovely lady. We are very happy. We love her. He's so happy."

In April, the engaged pair appeared in a Vogue Germany spread shot by Brooklyn.