"The sweetest cat that ever lived," Alison Brie wrote in a tribute to her cat

Dave Franco and Alison Brie in Mourning After Cat Harry Dies: 'Goodbye to This Perfect Angel'

Dave Franco and Alison Brie's beloved cat Harry has died.

Brie, 37, announced the sad news on her Instagram Wednesday, sharing photos of their furry friend alongside a written tribute to the feline.

"Said goodbye to this perfect angel today," the GLOW star wrote. "Harry...Harold...Harrison...my sweet boy. My old man."

"You were quite a talker these last couple years. Your favorite place was in my arms. And your tail was wagging till the very end," she continued. "The sweetest cat that ever lived."

Brie and Franco, 35, have been married since 2017. They also share a tabby named Arturo, who — along with Harry — initially lived with Franco prior to their relationship.

In 2018, Franco revealed that he knew Brie was the one when he found out she was a fellow cat lover.

"She was the only person I could find who was willing to sleep with my two 16-pound cats on top of her every night, so I didn't have many choices for partners," the actor said during an interview with The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"So you picked her for that reason?" host Ellen DeGeneres asked, to which Franco replied, "Pretty much."

Dave Franco and Alison Brie

Brie previously spoke about her fur babies in a 2019 interview with The Sunday Times, joking that she and Franco chose not to have kids because they already treat Harry and Arturo like children.

“They’re our children,” she said at the time. “I don’t really want to have kids."

“It’s great because I don’t worry about when should I get pregnant — between seasons, while we’re shooting the show — I don’t think about it every day," the actress added. "It would be nice, but I think of all the things that would be so stressful. I think about how much we’re involved in our cats’ lives. Oh my God, if it was a child!"

Alison Brie and Dave Franco

The cat parents have even dedicated a room in their home dedicated to their animals.

"We are obsessed with our two cats. Whenever we see art of any kind with two cats on it, you know, we are like crazy cat ladies and we’re obsessed with it," Brie told Architectural Digest in 2018.