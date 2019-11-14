Guardians of the Galaxy Star Dave Bautista Adopts Two 'Beautiful' Abandoned Pit Bulls

Image zoom David Bautista/Instagram

Dave Bautista is introducing the world to his two new fur babies!

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 50, announced on Wednesday that he had adopted two “beautiful” pit bulls, who had been “neglected and abandoned” for many years before they were rescued.

“I needed them, they needed me,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside an adorable slideshow of photos that showed him and the two black-and-white spotted dogs together.

“These beautiful babies spent the first six years of their lives neglected and abused. And now they are going to spend the rest of their lives being spoiled and loved,” the former WWE star added, noting that he was “eternally grateful” to everyone who “worked so hard to keep them safe, find them a home and most importantly keep these two together.”

Continuing, he added: “Ladies and gentleman I introduce to you….. Maggie and Ollie Bautista.”

“They just won the #DogLottery. So happy for all three of you! Cant wait to meet them 😌,” wrote pal Justin Long, while director James Gunn added a trio of celebratory emojis.

Rescue Me Tampa, a volunteer organization which draws attention to homeless dogs being kept at a local animal shelter, first posted about the two canines, who had been surrendered by their owner due to a new baby, in October.

In a Facebook post that was shared over 2,000 times, a Rescue Me Tampa volunteer made a public plea for somebody to step up and adopt both animals, who were not being housed together at the shelter.

“They have no idea what they did to deserve this. It just breaks my heart. They lived their whole life together!!!” the volunteer wrote.

In a joyous update on Wednesday, Rescue Me Tampa opened up about the pair’s huge new home.

“Their new daddy is WONDERFUL” read the update post. “Huge, gated property. Tempur Pedic dog beds! Doggy doors everywhere. They really will live the good life from here on out!!!”

“They’ll never be separated. They’ll always be loved and cared for,” the post continued, adding that Bautista told them, “They had a bad first 6 years. I’m going to make sure the rest of their lives make up for that.”

Bautista is a known animal lover, who has a tattoo of his pit bulls Frankie and Janie as well as ink of his late dog Sadie, a catahoula, on his leg.

“Unconditional love,” he wrote alongside a video of his two dogs nosing up to his ink over the summer. “Always by my side one way or another.”

Opening up about his pups last year in a video for the Humane Society of the United States, the actor detailed their unique personalities.

“Frankie, he’s very quiet. But he’s funny, he’ll sit out in front and he’ll just wait for people to pass by and he’ll bark at ’em. He’s like the grouchy old man [going], Get off my lawn!’ ” he said. “And Janie’s very much like the puppy. She never really grew up — she’s very energetic and she’s excited over everything. And then Sadie, who’s our oldest puppy, she’s very independent.”

“You know, people look at me and they see this big, rough, tough exterior. But once they get to know me, they see that I’m a kind person,” he said, adding that the same could be said for his pit bulls.