New Dating App 'Tabby' Helps Cat Lovers Connect and Create Feline-Focused Couples

There is now a dating app made specifically for cat people to connect — Tabby. Created by sisters Leigh and Casey Isaacson, the app is designed "for both cat lovers and cat owners," according to a release.

"Cat-lovers will be able to meet each other, plan cat-friendly dates, get deals from cat companies, and share videos, photos, and stories all while their cats are in their element — at home," the release continued, noting that Tabby will launch just in time for International Cat Day on August 8.

"Cat is a lifestyle. They’re an important, uncompromising part of our lives," actor Nathan Kehn, who has four cats, said in the release. "Cat people are just as unique as the cats they love, but we understand each other. Finding someone who loves cats the way that you do is vital."

Cat lovers are often overlooked on other dating apps, making Tabby all the more necessary. A new study conducted by researchers at Colorado State University has found that women are less likely to swipe right on men if they're posing with cats in their dating profiles.

"I’ve had women stop talking to me once they find out about my cats," said Sterling "TrapKing" Davis, who leads a nonprofit that helps trap and rehabilitate stray cats in Atlanta.

"People without cats think that cat ladies and cat dudes are loners wrapped up in their bathrobes playing with balls of yarn all day. Really, cat people are the most suitable for real relationships. We understand what it means to earn trust and how to relish affection," Kehn added.

Dog lovers also have something to celebrate, as Leigh and Casey have recently launched a dating app for dog people called Dig. Dig was created for people who "live a dog-forward lifestyle" and want to romantically connect with someone of a similar mindset.

When joining the dating site, users can indicate whether they are a "dog owner" already or simply a "dog lover" and list a series of preferences to match them with their ideal, dog-loving partner.

Dig present users with five potential dates every day, and then users can indicate whether they "dig," "really dig," or "pass" on the matches. Once two people 'dig" each other, Dig suggests fun, dog-friendly date ideas for the perfect first date.