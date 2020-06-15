New 'Dig' Dating App Helps Dog Lovers Connect and Find Pup-Approved Love

The app even suggests local dog-friendly locations for the perfect first date

If you're looking for someone who loves dogs just as much as you, look no further than the new dog-lover dating app, Dig.

The app, created by sisters Leigh and Casey Isaacson, was created for people who "live a dog-forward lifestyle" and want to romantically connect with someone of a similar mindset.

"If you’re lucky enough to own a pup, you know that things never work out with someone if they’re not as into your dog as you are. Dig is a dating app built to connect dog people based on what’s most important to us," the app's site reads.

When joining the dating site, users can indicate whether they are a "dog owner" already or simply a "dog lover" and list a series of preferences to match them with their ideal, dog-loving partner.

Dig present users with five potential dates every day, and then they indicate whether they "dig," "really dig," or "pass" on the matches.

Once two people 'dig" each other, Dig suggests fun, dog-friendly date ideas for the perfect first date.

According to a spokesperson for the app, over 100,000 people have already turned to Dig to find love.

Users on the app also get exclusive "daily deals" from pet businesses, like discounts on BarkBox, and also get "tips and tricks of the day" from pet experts.

Recent surveys have shown a positive correlation between dog ownership and dating.

In fact, a study conducted by OnePoll and the pet food brand "I and love and you"examined the relationship between pets and dating apps like Hinge, Bumble, and Tinder. They found that nearly 40 percent of people swiped right on a profile that featured someone’s dog because they wanted to meet the pup "more than they wanted to meet the person."

Similarly, Rover.com, an online pet care services provider, released a report in February that found that owning a dog can positively affect our relationships with other people.