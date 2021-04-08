"I want to thank you for giving me the best 14 years anyone could ask for," the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum wrote on her Instagram

Danielle Staub Mourns the Death of Her 'Precious' Dog Fendi: 'I Am Lost Without You'

Danielle Staub has lost her beloved canine companion of more than a decade, Fendi.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 58, announced her dog's death on Tuesday, sharing a selfie with the Chihuahua on her Instagram.

"It's impossible to express the sorrow and pain We feel over the loss of our precious Fendi!" she began in the caption. "My sweet little baby girl I want to thank you for giving me the best 14 years anyone could ask for."

"You are my best friend, companion and continuous source of joy!" Staub continued. "I am lost without you but I want you to find your Peace."

Calling her furry friend an "angel," the reality star added, "I love you more than words. RIP my little one."

Danielle Staub's dog Fendi

The sad news comes just two weeks after Staub had celebrated National Puppy Day with Fendi. At the time, she commemorated the special holiday by sharing a photo of the pooch on what seemed to be a red carpet.

"Love you Fendi," she wrote in the caption, "My constant source of smile's."

Fendi was also an inspiration for Staub, who revealed last year in a cooking tutorial on her YouTube channel that she had created a burger named after the pup.