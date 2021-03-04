Dan Smyers Adopts Senior Dog with Health Issues: She's 'Living Life to the Absolute Fullest'

"She was dealt a tough hand in her previous life, but we're going to make up for lost love the rest of the time she has left," Smyers, one-half of the music duo Dan +Shay, wrote on Instagram.

Dan Smyers and his wife Abby have opened their home and their hearts to a senior dog.

Late last month, the 33-year-old singer — who makes up one-half of the musical duo Dan + Shay — announced that he and Abby started fostering a sweet 16-year-old pup.

Smyers shared the news on Instagram with a slideshow of photos of himself and Abby with the adorable pooch.

"Emaciated. No teeth. All alone and terrified at the shelter 💔. We weren't going to let her live the rest of her life like that," Smyers wrote about the senior pooch in his post.

Tagging Wags & Walks Rescue Nashville later in his caption, Smyers thanked the animal rescue organization "for pouring their hearts + souls into saving these poor animals every single day."

"We're glad this tiny pup is safe now and finally getting to feel love (possibly for the first time). she's making great strides, and we even saw some tail-wagging this afternoon (😭)," he added. "Once she is healthy again, we'll make sure she finds the perfect forever home. as always, please #adoptdontshop. ❤️"

Then, in a follow-up post on Tuesday, Dan revealed in a lengthy Instagram caption that he and his wife decided to officially adopt the pup after he "got some not so great news from the vet about this sweet little buddy's health. 💔."

"It doesn't come as a total surprise, given her age and physical condition, but our hearts still ache, as we've grown attached over the past few days," he continued. "She was dealt a tough hand in her previous life, but we're going to make up for lost love the rest of the time she has left."

Detailing that he and Abby are "unsure of whether she had a family before." Smyers then noted, "We're happy to say that she does now as we've decided to officially adopt her as our 5th dog. ❤️"

"Thanks to everyone who has checked in and been following her journey (including our dogs: Joy, Chief, Ghost, and Mac, who have been incredibly patient). We're still navigating the whole situation in real-time, but we promise she is in the best hands, and living life to the absolute fullest," he wrote in the follow-up post. "Sunshine, tasty food, cozy time in her blanket (nest) by the fire, and feeling the most love a pup could ever hope to feel."

Smyers concluded the post by letting his 224,000 Instagram followers know that he and Abby "will be sharing more of her journey over the next few days."