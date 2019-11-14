Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers Says His Four Rescue 'Road Dogs' Are the 'Life of the Party'

Dan + Shay‘s Dan Smyers has always been an animal lover.

Working with Proverbs 12:10 Animal Rescue in Nashville for years, Smyers, 32, and his wife Abby have fostered “probably 30 or 40 dogs and gotten them forever homes, but it’s always tough to let them go,” the singer tells PEOPLE in this week’s Sexiest Man Alive issue.

Now four dogs, Chief, Macaroni (aka Mac), Joy and Ghost, are part of the Smyers family. “They’re always making us laugh,” he says. “It is like a constant form of entertainment. We no longer need to go to the movies or watch TV shows.”

At home in Nashville, “we treat them probably better than most humans get treated,” the singer adds. “They live a pretty good life and they are very, very goofy. All of them, they have their own interesting quirks and we love them for it.”

All four dogs have been on the road with Dan + Shay — and the band, which just won Vocal Duo of the Year at the CMA Awards, will embark on their first arena tour in 2020. “Yeah, these are road dogs. They’ve probably been to more states than most people have,” the singer says. “They are the life of the party on the road … especially when we get to go somewhere that they’re not used to like the beach or something. They love that.”

When Smyers and Abby got married in Nashville in May 2017, they also requested guests donate to the rescue shelter in lieu of gifts. “I mean, a little bit goes a long way,” Smyers explains. “When you start going to the adoption days, it’s absolutely heartbreaking the things you see, the stories, the surrenders. I mean, how tough these animals have it and they don’t always have a voice.”

Now his favorite time of day with his dogs is when they first wake up. “It’s not organized, but we try to organize the chaos the best we can,” Smyers says, laughing. More than anything, “they can sense when we’re stressed or when we’re tired, and they’ll curl up next to you. They can make it all go away and it makes everything else feel a little bit smaller.”

