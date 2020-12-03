"Maybe he’ll be able to teach us how to play as well," said Dexter's owner

'Soulful' Dalmatian Sings While Playing Piano: 'You Can Tell He's Really Passionate About It'

There are more than 101 reasons to adore this musical Dalmatian!

Esther and Rob Mason from the Channel Island of Jersey captured their 2-year-old dog Dexter melodically belting barks while playing keys on their piano with his paws. Esther, 43, secretly recorded videos of the Dalmatian jamming throughout the year, so the pup wouldn't get stage fright and stop singing when he knew his owner was watching.

She described Dexter as a "big, goofy dog who plays the piano."

In the videos, the dog stands on his hind legs while howling upward with each piano note, crafting original songs and honing his talents at home. Esther joked to Metro that her dog might have been inspired to start playing because she had a copy of the Cats musical soundtrack displayed on the piano.

"You can tell he’s really passionate about it," she told the outlet. "I don’t know if it’s because there’s the Cats soundtrack score there? I think he found it offensive and that’s why he was bellowing the way he was. But he’s really a very soulful singer."

"We got the piano when my daughter was learning, but he’s the best player in the house, definitely," joked the mother. "One night we heard someone playing the piano in the middle of the night and wondered what the hell was going on. When we got up, we saw it was Dexter and we just couldn’t believe it."

"Maybe," she added, "he’ll be able to teach us how to play as well."

"He’s been playing the piano for a while," Esther said. "I barely ever get to see it, but my neighbors have asked me a few times if my daughter is learning the piano. He tends to stop when he sees me because he’s got a short attention span and he’ll run to us to play."