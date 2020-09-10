The three cubs were born on Aug. 17 to the zoo's 3-year-old female lion, Bahati

Dallas Zoo Welcomes Three African Lion Cubs for First Time in 46 Years: 'We Are Overjoyed'

The Dallas Zoo is expanding its pride!

Last month, the Texas-based zoo welcomed three African lion cubs — one male and two females — born on Aug. 17. They are the first litter of multiple lions born at the facility in 46 years.

"We are overjoyed to see Bahati, who was our first lion cub in 43 years, become a mother and play a crucial role in protecting her species from extinction," Gregg Hudson, the Dallas Zoo’s president & CEO, told CBS DFW. "These three cubs are the embodiment of resiliency, strength, and hope, which we hope can be a bright spot in our community right now."

The cubs were born to the zoo's 3-year-old female lion, Bahati, via Caesarian section. When the mother lion went into natural labor, veterinary staff noticed there were complications and decided to intervene, the outlet reported.

"The cubs were not positioned correctly in Bahati’s birth canal, meaning that a natural birth would likely have had a negative impact on her health as well as the cubs’," said Harrison Edell, the zoo’s executive vice president of animal care and conservation. "Thanks to our veterinarians’ thorough preparation and decisive decision-making from our animal management team, all three cubs arrived without incident and are able to thrive under the close watch of our team and, of course, mom Bahati."

While Bahati recovers from the operation, the zoo's staff is hand-feeding all the cubs. While two of the newborn animals appear healthy, one of the female cubs was born weighing less than her siblings and exhibited some developmental challenges.

"Developmentally, this cub found it difficult to walk, and she also had trouble maintaining her glucose level, which is vital to support healthy growth," Edell explained. "Our expert veterinary staff kept a watchful eye on her and immediately devised a plan, beginning physical therapy to help her walk correctly."

The zoo’s carnivore zoologists researched names to perfectly match each cub's personality. The first cub, a male, was named Izwi, which means "vocal" in Zimbabwe's Shona language. They felt this was fitting for the young cub as he has already developed a strong personality.

The female cub with developmental challenges was named Ilola, meaning "to become strong" in the Sesotho language from South Africa, as she is currently undergoing weeks of physical therapy for her legs.

And the last female cub they call Tadala, which means "we have been blessed" in the southeast-African Chewa language. During Bahati’s initial ultrasounds, keepers only saw two cubs, so they were pleasantly surprised when they discovered the mom was carrying three cubs.