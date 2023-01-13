Dallas Zoo Closes After Clouded Leopard Goes Missing, Police Join Search as Animal Is Possibly 'Hiding'

"Given the nature of these animals, we believe the animal is still on grounds and hiding," the Dallas Zoo said as it announced one of its clouded leopards was missing from its habitat Friday morning

By
Published on January 13, 2023 05:21 PM
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=540415921449824&set=a.206183841539702 Dallas Zoo eotorspdnSuhhgc h 0hf50cu5530f3aft542h 1 4f55c1g6f77aut1a8utu567 · We'll be sharing another update later early this evening, but in the meantime, for anyone in the areas surrounding the Zoo who may be curious or have concerns - This animal is an adult clouded leopard and weighs 25 lbs. Its habitat is a dense forest, and it is designed for life in the treetops. It is bigger than a house cat and smaller than most bobcats. If you think you see the animals, please do not approach the animal. We ask that you take a photo and DM the Dallas Zoo on social media. To set some minds at ease, if she has made her way off-grounds, this animal isn't a greater risk for pets than animals native to North Texas that roam our surrounding neighborhoods, but if you feel more comfortable bringing pets inside, please do. See less
Photo: Dallas Zoo

The Dallas Zoo has had to close temporarily after a clouded leopard went missing.

The zoo announced the search for the animal via its official Twitter page on Friday, first telling potential visitors it was a "serious situation."

It then explained, "We have an ongoing situation at the Zoo right now with a Code Blue – that is a non-dangerous animal that is out of its habitat. One of our clouded leopards was not in its habitat when the team arrived this morning and is unaccounted for at this time."

The zoo said that the Dallas Police Department was also looking for the wild animal, adding, "The Zoo is closed today as our teams work to find and recover the animal. Given the nature of these animals, we believe the animal is still on grounds and hiding. We will share updates and more information as soon as we can."

Dallas Zoo
Tony Gutierrez/AP/Shutterstock

In conclusion, the zoo said its priority is getting the leopard back to safety.

The Dallas Zoo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Harrison Edell, executive vice president of animal care at the Dallas Zoo, said that the missing leopard's name is Nora, and authorities suspect she managed to get out through ripped mesh in her habitat, according to ABC News.

She and her sister, Luna, are 4 years old, and like most other clouded leopards, weigh roughly 25 pounds, Edell said per the outlet.

Luna was still in the habitat when zookeepers got to the site on Friday, Edell added.

He noted that Nora "does not pose a threat to humans. More likely than not, when she's scared, she's going to climb a tree, stay out of our way, hunt some squirrels and birds, and hope not to be noticed."

RELATED VIDEO: Connecticut Family Finds Bear Hibernating Under Their Deck

"If anything, she's real nervous and afraid of people," Edell said, per The Washington Post.

Sharing details on the search, Edell said that authorities are focusing on trees as clouded leopards are known to climb them.

Luna and Nova began calling the Dallas Zoo home in September 2021, according to The Dallas Morning News. They were previously housed at the Houston Zoo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When they first moved to the Dallas Zoo, they lived in the Primate Place and called the gibbons and the colobus monkeys their neighbors.

"These guys are an arboreal species, so they do live up in the tops of trees," Sara Bjerklie, an assistant zoological manager at the zoo, told the outlet at the time. "All these tall, upright trees really help kind of mimic what their environment would look like out in the wild."

Related Articles
A critically endagered Western chimpanzee born at Chester Zoo, to mum Zee Zee, offers hope to the species.
World's 'Rarest' Chimp Born at U.K. Zoo, Offering 'Hope' for 'Critically Endangered' Animal
Kyle Doan
Dad Whose Son, 5, Was Swept Away on Flooded Calif. Road Says Wife 'Made the Right Choice' to Leave Car
Kyle Doan
Parents of 5-Year-Old Boy Swept Away in Calif. Flood Share His Final Sweet Words to His Mom
Ana Walshe missing woman
Everything to Know About the Search For Missing Cohasset Woman Ana Walshe
Chimpanzee
Swedish Zoo Shoots and Kills Chimps After Animals Escape Exhibit: 'We Take Full Responsibility'
baby fossa triplets born at the Chester Zoo
'Elusive' Cat-Like Fossa Triplets Born for the First Time at the Chester Zoo
Top row L-R: Billy Chastain, Mark Chastain Bottom Row L-R: Alex Stevens, Mike Sparks
Multiple Human Remains Found in Search for 4 Friends Who Vanished After Going for a Bike Ride
blue eyed lemur
Earth Day 2022: The Cutest Photos of Endangered Animals Born This Year
Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin, Jeff Lowe
Stars of 'Tiger King' : Where Are They Now?
Rebecca Ikumelo . Woman Dies After Asake Concert Crush at Brixton Academy in London . Credit: Metropolitan Police UK
Woman Dies After Asake Concert Crush at Brixton Academy in London: 'An Adorable Mother of Two'
missing wallaby joey at the Detroit Zoo
Detroit Zoo Reveals 5-Month-Old Baby Wallaby Is Missing: 'We Are Heartbroken'
https://abcnews.go.com/US/responders-adopt-dogs-helped-rescue-wisconsin-plane-crash/story?id=93614847. First responders adopt dogs they helped rescue from Wisconsin plane crash. Credit: ABC
First Responders Adopt Dogs They Rescued from Plane Crash in Wisconsin: 'Fell Out of the Sky'
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=503945455099875&set=a.252090006952089 7:13 hed: Mother of Missing Georgia Toddler Arrested After His Remains Were Found in a Landfill: Police
Remains Believed to Be Those of Missing Georgia Toddler Found in Landfill, Police Arrest His Mom
Washed-up boats and destruction at Fort Myers Beach, FL, following Hurricane Ian on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
At Least 21 People Are Dead and Thousands Are Unaccounted for as Hurricane Ian Is Set to Make Second Landfall
miracle red panda cub birth
Red Panda Gives Birth to 'Miracle' Cub Nicknamed 'Little Red' After Death of Partner
Kamaria Johnson
Missing Teen Found Safe 19 Months After Vanishing Says She Fled Abusive Dad: 'I Had to Save Myself'