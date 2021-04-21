Firefighter James Hayes and his team spent two hours rescuing the puppy named Grace, who managed to get trapped inside the engine compartment of an SUV.

Dallas Firefighter Adopts Stray Puppy After Rescuing Her from Engine Compartment of Car

A Texas firefighter made a furry best friend after helping to rescue a puppy stuck in an SUV.

Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighter James Hayes and his team recently responded to a report of a puppy trapped inside a car, according to local TV station KDFW.

Maryanne Davidson told TV station WKRG that she had been walking in the White Rock area with friends and discovered the trapped dog after returning to her car.

"We saw that there was an animal underneath our vehicle," she said. "When we moved the car, the dog would move. We could not get this dog out of the car, so we call 311 and 911 in Dallas."

After two hours of work, including removing one of the vehicle's tires, the firefighters who responded to the call freed the puppy stuck in the engine compartment of the SUV.

Once Hayes and his colleagues rescued the pup, she was transferred to Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center.

Hayes later decided to adopt the black-and-white pooch and named her Grace.

According to the outlet, Hayes lives on a ranch where Grace can run around with other animals.

