Dakota Fanning Reveals She Wears a Necklace with Her Late Dog's Hair: 'I Have Her with Me'

Dakota Fanning has a unique way of remembering her late dog, Lewellen.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Alienist actress, 28, revealed she wears a gold pendant filled with Luwellen's fur to always keep her memory close.

"So I have her with me," Fanning shared with host Kelly Clarkson and fellow guest Michelle Pfeiffer.

Fanning and Pfeiffer starred together in the 2001 film I Am Sam – which is largely considered to be Fanning's breakout role. The pair reunited onscreen for the first time in over two decades in the highly anticipated drama, The First Lady, which hit Showtime in April.

As the trio discussed loving (and losing) their dearest pets, Pfeiffer herself shared that, though she had many dogs over the years, now they've all passed away.

However, Pfeiffer, 64, shared a photo of the "very special" cat she has now, Fella.

Clarkson and Pfeiffer also gushed over a sweet photo of Lewellen shared on Fanning's Instagram back in 2016. In the shot, Lewellen sits in an armchair, her fluffy white fur tied up into a Whoville-style ponytail on top of her head.

"Someone's dirty paws are on the chair..." Fanning captioned the post. "Thought I would share my perfect pup, Lewellen, with you all. #nationalpuppyday"

"She was the best," Fanning recalled.

Though Clarkson called Fanning's dog-hair necklace "creepy and beautiful," she shared she couldn't relate more.

"People don't get it!" Clarkson said about the intensity of losing a favorite pet. "I have kids too, and I'm telling you, [the pets] are like a part of my family. When one of my dogs died, I thought I was going to die myself."

Though Fanning was quick to have a laugh with Clarkson over her necklace, Clarkson ultimately had nothing but love for Fanning's small memorial.